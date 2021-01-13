FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $74.49 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.18.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

