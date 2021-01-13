Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the December 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Farmmi stock remained flat at $$1.24 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,507. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

