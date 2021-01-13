Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Farmland Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $274.14 million, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 0.83. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.50.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Farmland Partners by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 561.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.