FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.08 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.1% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $109.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,070,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,842. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $110.78. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.