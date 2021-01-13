FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,586 shares of company stock worth $1,246,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,146,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

