FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Intel were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Intel by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.24. 39,833,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. The company has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.