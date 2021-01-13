FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $18.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,737.43. 1,461,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,764.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,604.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

