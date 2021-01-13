Farina Khan Acquires 200,000 Shares of EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) Stock

EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) insider Farina Khan acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18).
LON:ENQ opened at GBX 14.40 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. EnQuest PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30 ($0.39).
About EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L)
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.