Farina Khan Acquires 200,000 Shares of EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) Stock

EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) insider Farina Khan acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 14.40 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. EnQuest PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30 ($0.39).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

