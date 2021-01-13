Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. 50,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,979. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $648.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.31.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 51.39% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

