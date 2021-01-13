Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DUO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. 50,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,979. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $648.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.31.
Fangdd Network Group Company Profile
Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.
