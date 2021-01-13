F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.28

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and traded as low as $23.05. F & M Bank shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.64.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

