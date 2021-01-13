EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given New $8.50 Price Target at B. Riley

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $150.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.51.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

