Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

NYSE XOM opened at $47.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

