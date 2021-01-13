Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. 1,485,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,478,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

