Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,619,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,478,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

