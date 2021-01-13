Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

