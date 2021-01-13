Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,070 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 2.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 94,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.67. 1,181,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,935. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.20.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

