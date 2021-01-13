EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.

NASDAQ:EXFO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,767. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.