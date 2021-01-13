Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 3.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

