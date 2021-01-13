Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

