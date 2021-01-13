EWG Elevate Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,603 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 713.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.89. 417,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,105. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average is $116.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

