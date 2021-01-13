EWG Elevate Inc. Lowers Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares accounts for about 2.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 46.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,972. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63.

