Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

ES stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,933. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

