EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Down 80.0% in December

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EVCI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,253. EVCI Career Colleges has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.
EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile
