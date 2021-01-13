EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Down 80.0% in December

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVCI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,253. EVCI Career Colleges has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get EVCI Career Colleges alerts:

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for EVCI Career Colleges Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVCI Career Colleges and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.