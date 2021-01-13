Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.25.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 92.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.42. The stock had a trading volume of 304,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,514. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average is $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

