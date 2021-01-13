Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.64-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.58-1.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

