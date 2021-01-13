Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells $656,003.91 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Essent Group stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

