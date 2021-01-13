ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 149.2% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

EPIX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,276. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $468.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

