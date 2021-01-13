ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $11.00 on Monday. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

