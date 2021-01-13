Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWB. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.09.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$15.70 and a 12 month high of C$34.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,992.74. Also, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

