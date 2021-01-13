Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Senseonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

SENS stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter worth about $101,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 709.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 509,264 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

