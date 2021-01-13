Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Trading 12.5% Higher

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.55 and last traded at $85.55. 1,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

