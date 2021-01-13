Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

EQNR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. 283,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,958,244. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $20.52.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

