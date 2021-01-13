EOS Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $2.63 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00007779 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,142,438 coins and its circulating supply is 939,442,427 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.