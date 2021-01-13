Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Short Interest Update

Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the December 15th total of 2,968,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENZC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 43,974,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,575,170. Enzolytics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Enzolytics alerts:

Enzolytics Company Profile

Enzolytics Inc, through its subsidiary, Extreme Mobile Coatings, Inc, provides coating solutions in the United States. The company offers franchise opportunities to operate a mobile business that provides painting or coating on various surfaces utilizing specialized proprietary material. It offers products, including anti-microbial protected surface coatings to prevent growth of mold, mildew, and fungus on the surface of the coating, as well as to inhibit growth of microorganisms; marine vessel hull protection coatings that stop barnacles from attaching and does not leach metals into the sea; and general construction coatings for use in various applications, such as architectural, glow in the dark, corrosion protection for iron and steel bridges and beams, epoxy spray for welding projects, blast system for fire restoration, anti-slip, epoxy concrete floors, mold remediation, and blasting and coating guard rails.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzolytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzolytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.