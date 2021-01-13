Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.65. Entegris reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 20.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

