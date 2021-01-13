ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 782.4% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

XNGSY stock opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XNGSY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ENN Energy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

