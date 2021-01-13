Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the December 15th total of 101,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENLV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

