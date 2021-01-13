ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Trading Down 8.2%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.34. 2,086,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,470,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $201.20 million, a P/E ratio of 266.76 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at $114,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.