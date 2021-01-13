Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EGIEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Engie Brasil Energia in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Engie Brasil Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Engie Brasil Energia stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,901. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

