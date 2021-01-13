Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UUUU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.08.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 248,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 257,589 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 70.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 691,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 98.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 343,360 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.