Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of EFX opened at C$7.18 on Tuesday. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.18 and a one year high of C$12.07. The company has a market cap of C$643.90 million and a PE ratio of 7.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$265.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.50 million. Analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

