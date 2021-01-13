Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €9.40 ($11.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.37 ($11.02).

Enel SpA has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

