Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.10 Price Target at Barclays

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) received a €10.10 ($11.88) target price from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.43 ($11.09).

Enel SpA has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

