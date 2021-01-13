Enecuum Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $248,929.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041912 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005470 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00047167 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.00379723 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.93 or 0.04250923 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014062 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.
Enecuum Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “
Enecuum Coin Trading
Enecuum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
