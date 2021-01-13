Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Stock Price Down 2%

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)’s share price traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.54. 16,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 26,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDVMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

