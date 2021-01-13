Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Gap Down to $36.32

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.32, but opened at $33.00. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

ECPG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy Hannam purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.