Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

EHC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.46. 280,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $87.35.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

