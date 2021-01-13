Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Decreased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 106,665 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 28.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 122,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. 254,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,508. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

