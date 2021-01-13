Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Down 5.3%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.08. 781,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 762,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

