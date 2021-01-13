Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Cut by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,573,000 after buying an additional 60,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 689,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 136,889 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. 2,639,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,849. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $84.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

